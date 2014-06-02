Media player
Rolf Harris TV clip shown to jurors
The jury at the trial of Rolf Harris has seen a video prosecutors say contradicts his assertion he could not have been at the location of one of his alleged indecent assaults.
The footage, from ITV game show Star Games, was filmed in Cambridge in 1978. The entertainer had told the court he first visited the city four years ago.
Mr Harris, 84, denies 12 indecent assaults between 1968 and 1986. In cross-examination, he said he had not realised where the show was shot.
