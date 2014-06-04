Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman calls 999 over ice cream sprinkles
Police have released a recording of a woman who dialled 999 to request help in a row over the number of sprinkles on an ice cream.
The caller, who was not named by West Midlands Police, contacted emergency operators on Monday while arguing with the owner of an ice cream van.
During the minute-long call, the woman told the operator: "It doesn't seem like much of an emergency but it is a little bit."
Police said 999 should not be misused.
-
04 Jun 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window