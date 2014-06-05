Media player
Father of missing Katrice worries hoaxer will 'be back'
A father who was harassed by a woman pretending to be his missing daughter says he is convinced she will never leave his family alone.
Donna Wright, 34, contacted Richard Lee in 2011 claiming to be his daughter Katrice, who vanished in Germany in 1981.
She began abusing the family after failing a DNA test, and is now starting a 7 week prison sentence for breaching a restraining order.
Mr Lee told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire: "I feel she will be back... getting her 15 minutes of fame on the back of my family's tragedy."
05 Jun 2014
