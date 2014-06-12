Media player
Mother of a teenager killed by ecstasy calls for drugs legalisation
The mother of a 15-year-old daughter who died after taking ecstasy has called for drugs to be legalised and regulated.
Martha Fernback died in July 2013 after swallowing half a gram of 91% pure MDMA powder.
Her mother, Anne-Marie Cockburn wants changes to drugs laws, which she says will protect teenagers.
12 Jun 2014
