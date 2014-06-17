Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave by carriage after attending the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony on June 16, 2014 in Windsor, England
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Order of the Garter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the annual Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle.

The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince of Wales were also at the annual ceremony, held in St George's Chapel.

The Most Noble Order of the Garter is Britain's oldest and highest level of chivalry, formed by King Edward III in 1348.

