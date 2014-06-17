David Cameron and Premier Li Keqiang
Video

China invests in British projects during trade trip

The Chinese government says it wants to invest in a number of Britain's major infrastructure projects, including high speed rail and nuclear power.

The Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who is on a visit to the UK, has signed a series of trade deals. David Cameron said Britain's relationship with China was "gaining in strength, depth and understanding".

China editor Carrie Gracie reports.

