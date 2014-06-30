Video

A number of suspects are to appear at a police station in Portugal this week in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, sources have told the BBC.

The first person is expected to attend a police station in the Algarve region on Tuesday.

British police will sit in on the questioning, but only Portuguese officers will ask questions.

Madeleine was three when she went missing in Praia da Luz in 2007.

Philippa Thomas reports.