Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Madeleine McCann suspects to be questioned by police
A number of suspects are to appear at a police station in Portugal this week in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, sources have told the BBC.
The first person is expected to attend a police station in the Algarve region on Tuesday.
British police will sit in on the questioning, but only Portuguese officers will ask questions.
Madeleine was three when she went missing in Praia da Luz in 2007.
Philippa Thomas reports.
-
30 Jun 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window