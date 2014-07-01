Andy Coulson
Video

Coulson 'not aware hacking was illegal', says lawyer

Andy Coulson's lawyer, Timothy Langdale QC, has told a court his client had not been aware that phone hacking was illegal.

The ex-News of the World editor was found guilty last week of conspiracy to hack phones.

Coulson is due to be sentenced on Friday and faces a maximum of two years in prison.

Naomi Grimley reports.

  • 01 Jul 2014