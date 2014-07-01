Media player
Coulson 'not aware hacking was illegal', says lawyer
Andy Coulson's lawyer, Timothy Langdale QC, has told a court his client had not been aware that phone hacking was illegal.
The ex-News of the World editor was found guilty last week of conspiracy to hack phones.
Coulson is due to be sentenced on Friday and faces a maximum of two years in prison.
Naomi Grimley reports.
01 Jul 2014
