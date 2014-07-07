A plane comes into land at Heathrow Airport
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Missing UK sisters 'recruited to Syria'

Twin teenage girls who have gone missing in Manchester are thought to have travelled to Syria.

The 16 year olds were reported missing from their home almost two weeks ago.

Greater Manchester Police said the twins flew from Manchester to Turkey, but they do not know where they are.

The concern is they may have gone to Syria as so-called jihadi brides.

The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner reports.

  • 07 Jul 2014
Go to next video: Isis video 'shows leader still alive'