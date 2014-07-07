Media player
Missing UK sisters 'recruited to Syria'
Twin teenage girls who have gone missing in Manchester are thought to have travelled to Syria.
The 16 year olds were reported missing from their home almost two weeks ago.
Greater Manchester Police said the twins flew from Manchester to Turkey, but they do not know where they are.
The concern is they may have gone to Syria as so-called jihadi brides.
The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner reports.
07 Jul 2014
