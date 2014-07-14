Female members of the clergy celebrate after members voted to approve the creation of female bishops at the Church of England General Synod in York,
Church of England: Cheers as women bishops allowed

The Church of England has voted to allow women to become bishops for first time in its history.

The General Synod gave final approval to legislation introducing the change by the required two-thirds majority.

The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu read the results of the vote, which was met by a flurry of cheers.

