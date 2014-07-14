Media player
Church of England: Cheers as women bishops allowed
The Church of England has voted to allow women to become bishops for first time in its history.
The General Synod gave final approval to legislation introducing the change by the required two-thirds majority.
The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu read the results of the vote, which was met by a flurry of cheers.
14 Jul 2014
