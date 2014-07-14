Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vote backs women bishops: 'I voted against women bishops'
Lorna Ashworth, a lay member of the General Synod, has voted against backing women bishops.
She says she expects difficulties but remains committed to the Church of England despite being uncomfortable with the vote in favour of women bishops.
-
14 Jul 2014
