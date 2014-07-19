What makes a good love letter?

Video

Poet Philip Cowell and the Southbank Centre's literary programmer Anna Selby discussed the finer points of love letters ahead of the Poetry International Festival being held this weekend.

Philip hailed the endurance of a love letter, sealed with a kiss, over newer electrical communications.

Anna felt the best love letters are tortured but there are many types of love that can be expressed.

Broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Saturday 19 July.