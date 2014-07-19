Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What makes a good love letter?
Poet Philip Cowell and the Southbank Centre's literary programmer Anna Selby discussed the finer points of love letters ahead of the Poetry International Festival being held this weekend.
Philip hailed the endurance of a love letter, sealed with a kiss, over newer electrical communications.
Anna felt the best love letters are tortured but there are many types of love that can be expressed.
Broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Saturday 19 July.
-
19 Jul 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window