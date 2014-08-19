Mariella Frostrup
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Borrow a boyfriend: Could you share your partner?

When presenter Mariella Frostrup's husband pulled out of a family holiday because of work, instead of going on her own with her children, she found another man to travel with - the partner of her best friend.

The writer Lucy Cavendish, who is now a single mum bringing up four children, is also a fan of partner sharing.

So could partner sharing be a solution for all those tasks where you need an extra pair of hands?

  • 19 Aug 2014
Go to next video: Finding love with an online avatar