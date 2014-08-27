There are growing calls for resignations over the failure to act on reports of child sex abuse in Rotherham.

One of those being urged to go is Shaun Wright - South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner and the man who was in charge of children's services at Rotherham council for five years.

An inquiry found that children as young as 11 were raped, abducted, trafficked and beaten.

Shaun Wright told the BBC he took his responsibilities very seriously but would not stand down.