Video

A British Pakistani woman, whose relative was convicted alongside others of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, says her community brushed the issue "under the carpet".

It comes after a report found 1,400 children in Rotherham had been sexually exploited over a 16-year period by gangs consisting mainly of men of Pakistani origin.

'Sarah' (not her real name) said she was tortured every day and had abuse through her letterbox after speaking out about the issue, which took place in a different town to Rotherham.

She said local authorities failed to intervene because they were afraid of offending people or being branded racist.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live's Richard Bacon on Wednesday 27 August 2014.