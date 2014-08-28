Video

A report on child abuse in Rotherham has found that at least 1,400 children in the town were sexually exploited between 1997 and 2013, mainly by men of Pakistani origin.

One of the victims, who has been called Jessica to protect her identity, has been talking to Breakfast's Graham Satchell.

She said she was groomed from the age of 14 and suffered years of violent abuse but police did not respond to her request for help.