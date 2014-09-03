Media player
Wildflower meadow protection plan 'backfires'
A bid to safeguard endangered wildflower meadows has backfired, according to an unpublished report by the watchdog English Nature.
Some 98% of English meadows have been lost to intensive farming, but the rate of loss nearly doubled after the EU said it wanted to protect grasslands.
The report says many farmers responded by digging up their meadows before tighter rules could be introduced.
Roger Harrabin reports.
03 Sep 2014
