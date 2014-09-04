Protesters at Nato Summit
Nato summit: Protesters held back by fence in Newport

Anti-Nato protesters have gathered near the venue of the summit of more than 60 world leaders in Newport in Wales.

Police have put up metal fences to act as cordons in some areas.

The demonstrators carried banners demanding action on issues from Iraq to nuclear weapons.

