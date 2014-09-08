Media player
Royal baby: PM David Cameron congratulates Will and Kate
The Prime Minister has congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after the announcement that they are expecting their second child.
Speaking in the House of Commons, David Cameron wished the couple well for the months ahead.
08 Sep 2014
