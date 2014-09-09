Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish independence: Queen 'won't interfere in Scots poll'
Any suggestion that the Queen would wish to influence the Scottish referendum campaign is "categorically wrong", Buckingham Palace has said.
The statement follows press reports that Her Majesty was concerned about the prospect of Scottish independence.
It also follows comments from First Minister Alex Salmond, who said the Queen "will be proud" to be the monarch of an independent Scotland.
The Palace insisted the referendum was "a matter for the people of Scotland".
Nicholas Witchell reports.
-
09 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window