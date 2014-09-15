Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond says the British government cannot send the SAS to rescue the British hostage, Alan Henning, because they do not know where he is.

Islamic State (IS) militants threatened to kill the Briton in a video posted on the internet.

Mr Hammond was speaking in Paris where foreign ministers from more than 30 countries agreed to give military support to help Iraq fight IS.

He said Britain would play a leading role in efforts to crush the militants, but had taken no decision about air strikes.