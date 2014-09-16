A mother has been told her son was sexually abused at Knowl View, a residential school for troubled boys in Rochdale, two decades after the assault took place.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said she suspected her boy 'Callum' was a victim, but she could not be sure because he never talked about what happened to him.

Several years after leaving Knowl View Callum died without ever revealing the abuse to his family - morphine was found in his blood stream.

When BBC File on 4 discovered what happened, Sally Chesworth, the programme's producer, asked Callum's mother if she wanted to hear the story.