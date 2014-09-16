The mother of Stephen Sutton has paid tribute to her son, as someone who did not think about himself and who ''lived life to the full''.

Jane Sutton spoke to the BBC as plans for spending almost £5m raised by cancer sufferer Stephen were revealed.

The 19-year-old, from Burntwood, Staffordshire, died in May after launching an appeal in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The charity has said £2.9m of the £4.96m raised through donations and Gift Aid, would be invested in specialist cancer units for young people.