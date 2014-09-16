Police investigating the deaths of two Britons in Thailand say they are looking for a number of suspects - but have ruled out other British tourists.

Thai police previously said they were looking for a British friend of David Miller, 24, and Hannah Witheridge, 23.

The pair were found dead on a beach in Koh Tao on Monday, having suffered serious injuries in an attack.

Former parish priest at the Norfolk village where Hannah Witheridge was from, the Reverend Charles Powells, told the BBC the close-knit community would support her family.