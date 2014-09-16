South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Shaun Wright has resigned over the Rotherham child abuse scandal.

Mr Wright faced repeated calls to step down in the wake of a report which found at least 1,400 children were abused in the town from 1997 to 2013.

He was the head of children's services in Rotherham between 2005 and 2010.

The episode has prompted a review of the law which does not allow Police and Crime Commissioners to be sacked.

Danny Savage reports.