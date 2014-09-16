South Yorkshire's police and crime commissioner, Shaun Wright, has resigned over the Rotherham sexual abuse scandal, where hundreds of girls were exploited by gangs of men over many years.

Mr Wright, who had previously resisted calls to stand down, was the councillor with responsibility for the Children's Services Department in Rotherham from 2005 until 2010.

Home Affairs Select Committee Chairman Keith Vaz told the BBC that Mr Wright had made the right decision.