A gay man who had petrol thrown in his face in an apparently homophobic attack says he is "determined" to pursue his career as a photographer, despite now being blind in one eye.

Tyler Maddick, 20, said he was verbally abused by a group of men who pulled up behind him in a car and threw petrol at him.

The Swansea photographer, who already had problems with his vision, was afterwards told by a doctor that his damaged eye could not be saved.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Clare McDonnell: "My vision, it actually just went completely black and that's when I realised, I'm actually in real, real trouble."

Swansea police are investigating the incident as a hate crime and are trying to find CCTV of the incident.