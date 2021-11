An abuse victim has welcomed South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Shaun Wright's decision to stand down, following the Rotherham child abuse scandal.

Jessica (not her real name) was first attacked in the town when she was 14 years old, and the abuse carried on for two years.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Nick Garnett, she said the PCC's departure was "good news" but only the "beginning" of work to rebuild the lives of victims.