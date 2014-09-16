Helicopter eyewitness: 'We heard a really loud crack'
An eyewitness has described how he saw a helicopter crash off the coast of East Yorkshire.
Chris Palmer was walking with his parents near Flamborough Head when he heard a "really loud crack".
He told BBC Radio 5 live's Richard Bacon that the aircraft, which looked privately owned, "started to descend, like a plane when it lands".
However, Mr Palmer said he did not see the helicopter hit the sea.
The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been informed.