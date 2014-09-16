An eyewitness has described how he saw a helicopter crash off the coast of East Yorkshire.

Chris Palmer was walking with his parents near Flamborough Head when he heard a "really loud crack".

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Richard Bacon that the aircraft, which looked privately owned, "started to descend, like a plane when it lands".

However, Mr Palmer said he did not see the helicopter hit the sea.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been informed.