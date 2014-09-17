The papers: Wednesday's front pages

Torcuil Crichton, the Westminster editor for Scotland's Daily Record, and Guardian columnist Hugh Muir joined the BBC News Channel to review Wednesday's papers.

They began by discussing the Scotsman's front page, which reports the latest opinion poll results ahead of Scotland's independence referendum, and the Scottish Sun's treatment of the story.

The pair then moved on to the Daily Mirror's report about Labour leader Ed Miliband being jostled and heckled by "Yes" campaigners in Edinburgh, as well as the Daily Record's front page plea to campaigners to "keep the heid".