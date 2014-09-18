One of the oldest and most prestigious golf clubs in the world, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrew's, Scotland, is set to announce whether it will admit women members for the first time in its 260-year history.

Existing members have voted via postal ballot, with the result expected to be confirmed in favour on Thursday night.

The BBC's Nina Warhurst has been to a golf course in Cheshire to talk to golfers there about the possible change.