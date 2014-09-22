Video

Footage has emerged of Alan Henning in a aid convoy on the way to Syria, filmed on Christmas Day 2013.

Mr Henning, a taxi driver from Eccles in Salford, was seized by IS militants last December in Syria.

Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond has said rescue options are limited as it is not known where Mr Henning is being held.

Doctor Shameela Islam-Zulfiqar travelled with Alan Henning on his last convoy and knew him well. She told BBC Breakfast he actively wanted to do something practical and was excited about being able to deliver aid to Syrians in need.