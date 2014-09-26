RAF Tornado
Islamic State air strikes: RAF launches Operation Shader

The UK Parliament has backed British participation in air strikes against Islamic State extremists in Iraq.

Other coalition members including the US, Australia, several European countries and five Middle East nations are also targeting IS positions in neighbouring Syria.

However, David Cameron says British military action will not be extended into Syria without another Commons vote.

James Robbins examines how British air strikes will fit in with coalition operations against IS.

