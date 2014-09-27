Media player
Amy Hughes completes 53 marathons in 53 days
A British woman has become a world record holder by completing 53 marathons in 53 days.
Amy Hughes embarked on the project to raise money for the Isabelle Lottie Foundation, which raises money for children with brain tumours.
In completing her last marathon in Manchester she beat the existing record for consecutive marathons, which stood at 52 in as many days.
27 Sep 2014
