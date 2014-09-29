Midwives will be joining other NHS workers in England in a strike over pay next month.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) announced 82% of its members voted in favour. It is the first time they have ever been balloted on industrial action.

Ministers have given NHS staff a 1% increase, but not for those who get automatic progression-in-the-job rises. The decision by ministers went against the recommendation of the independent pay review board, which had called for an across-the-board rise.

The RCM's director of policy, Jon Skewes, said there had been overwhelming support for industrial action although midwives had taken the decision "with great regret".