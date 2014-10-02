Picture taken on July 2, 2014, to mark Prince George's first birthday
Prince George 'harassment' warning to photographer

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked a photographer to "cease harassing" Prince George and his nanny.

A Kensington Palace statement said they were prompted to take action after the man was spotted near the 14-month-old in a central London park.

BBC Royal Editor Nicholas Witchell reports.

