Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gay Briton Ray Cole 'overwhelmed' at release from Morocco
A British man jailed for "homosexual acts" in Morocco says he is "overwhelmed" to be released.
Ray Cole, 69, from Kent, was sentenced to four months in prison with his Moroccan partner after homosexual images were found on his phone.
Arriving back at Gatwick airport, he told reporters that he did not know the status of his partner but that he would "do anything [he] can" to ensure his release.
-
08 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window