Football ticket prices on the rise

Ticket prices for some English football games have risen at almost twice the rate of the cost of living, according to BBC Sport's Price of Football study.

It also shows that the average cost of the cheapest match day ticket in the Premier League has increased by 13% since 2011.

Katie Gornall reports.

  • 15 Oct 2014
