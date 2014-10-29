Scotland's Deputy First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, says she will focus on public services, tackling inequality and the NHS if she is formally elected as SNP leader and becomes first minister.

Commenting on the recent problems of the Scottish Labour Party, Ms Sturgeon told the Today programme that the SNP would be campaigning hard in the months ahead.

"I'll be leading the SNP into the Westminster election and, as we always do, we'll be working as hard as we can to win as many votes and as many seats as we possibly can. Because by electing SNP MPs to go to Westminster we make sure Scotland's voice is heard."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 29 October.