Mother warns over legal highs after son's death
A mother whose son died after taking a legal high is campaigning to criminalise the drugs after the death of her son.
Karen Audino explained how Jimmy Guichard died a year ago after taking a synthetic cannabis.
Sixty people died in the UK last year after taking legal highs.
A Home Office report is calling for a blanket ban on all mind-altering drugs in a bid to tackle legal highs.
Chris Buckler reports.
30 Oct 2014
