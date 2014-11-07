Desborough Avenue, High Wycombe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Four arrested in London and High Wycombe terror raids

Four men have been arrested in west London and High Wycombe as part of an investigation into an alleged Islamist terrorism plot.

The men, aged between 19 and 27, were all taken to police stations in central London after their arrests overnight and remain in custody.

Daniel Sandford reports.

  • 07 Nov 2014
Go to next video: Footage of London terror raid