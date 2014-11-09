The women who went to the front line
At a time when the roles of men and women were very clearly defined, the women of the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry defied convention and their families to help wounded soldiers.

As Britain remembers those who sacrificed their lives in the First World War, Robert Hall reports on the women who also went to the front line.

  • 09 Nov 2014
