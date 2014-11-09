Kabir Ahmed
Briton Kabir Ahmed 'among Iraq suicide bombing dead'

British man Kabir Ahmed is reported to have died while carrying out a suicide bombing in Iraq.

There has been no confirmation of the death of Ahmed, also known as Abu Sammyh Al Brittani, who is from Derby.

Islamic State (IS) militants named him as being among the bombers who killed a senior Iraqi police official in Baiji, north of Baghdad.

Gordon Corera reports.

