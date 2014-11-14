Media player
Rabies risk from puppy smuggling, warns Dogs Trust
The trafficking of underage puppies into the UK from Eastern Europe is rife, according to an animal welfare charity.
Footage released by the Dogs Trust shows vets in Hungary and Lithuania falsifying pet passports and vaccination documents.
It means animals that are too young to have been vaccinated against rabies, are being illegally transported into the UK.
Jon Kay reports.
