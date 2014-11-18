Rotherham in South Yorkshire
Organised child exploitation is widespread in England, report says

MPs have warned that the systematic sexual abuse of children uncovered in Rotherham this year is likely to be widespread across the rest of England.

The Communities and Local Government Committee has called on other councils to review their own child protection systems as a matter of urgency.

Robert Pigott reports.

