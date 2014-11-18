Theresa May
Theresa May: 'Never acceptable for police to mis-record crime'

Theresa May has said that it is never acceptable for police to mis-record crime after a report suggested that one in five of all crimes reported to the police are not being recorded.

The Home Secretary said that the report from HM Inspectorate of Constabulary made "disturbing reading."

