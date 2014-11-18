Media player
'If a British national only has one citizenship he can't be stripped of it'
On Tuesday morning the Supreme Court will begin hearing the case of a suspected al-Qaeda supporter which could determine the limits of the home secretary's power to strip naturalised British terror suspects of UK citizenship.
The home secretary cannot normally exercise that power if it will render a person stateless.
Today presenter John Humphrys spoke to Hugh Southey QC, a barrister representing a Vietnamese-born man who was stripped of his UK citizenship in 2011.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 18 November.
18 Nov 2014
