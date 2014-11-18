Media player
Ex-teacher Charles Napier pleads guilty to sex abuse of boys
Charles Napier, a 67-year-old former teacher, has admitted sexually abusing 21 boys between 1967 and 1972.
Napier, of Newland in Sherborne, Dorset, pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court in London.
Napier, the half brother of Conservative MP John Whittingdale, was remanded in custody. He will be sentenced on 23 December.
Tom Symonds reports.
18 Nov 2014
