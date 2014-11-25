Video

Lorin LaFave, whose 14-year-old son was stabbed to death by an "internet predator", says she has been left lost and heartbroken.

She was speaking outside Chelmsford Crown Court, where Lewis Daynes, 19, of Rosebery Road, Grays, pleaded guilty to the murder of Breck Bednar.

It is believed Daynes met Breck, a student at St Bede's School in Redhill, while playing video games online.

Ms LaFave said a memorial foundation had been set up in her son's name to raise awareness of the dangers of online predators.