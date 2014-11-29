Media player
Trap door reveals Liverpool church 'time capsule'
The rector at a Liverpool church that was rebuilt after the Second World War has made a surprising discovery.
After noticing a trap door in the ceiling, Rev Dr Crispin Pailing found a room full of books and toys, as Andy Gill reports.
29 Nov 2014
